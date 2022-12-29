Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HP. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Shares of HP stock opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 949.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $631.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

