Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20 billion-$7.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.00 billion.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

HPE opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $742,112.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,847.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 27,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $448,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $742,112.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,847.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,880 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 40,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

