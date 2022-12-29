HEX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.35 Million (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. HEX has a total market cap of $11.03 billion and approximately $6.35 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can now be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEX has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002108 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $891.79 or 0.05371260 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.00497990 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,898.92 or 0.29506164 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX was first traded on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.com.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars.
