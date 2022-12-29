Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) vs. Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) Head-To-Head Review

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) and Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyliion and Atlis Motor Vehicles’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyliion $200,000.00 1,994.83 -$96.05 million ($0.88) -2.52 Atlis Motor Vehicles N/A N/A -$133.74 million N/A N/A

Hyliion has higher revenue and earnings than Atlis Motor Vehicles.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyliion 2 3 1 0 1.83 Atlis Motor Vehicles 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hyliion and Atlis Motor Vehicles, as provided by MarketBeat.

Hyliion presently has a consensus target price of $3.85, suggesting a potential upside of 73.42%. Atlis Motor Vehicles has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 294.74%. Given Atlis Motor Vehicles’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlis Motor Vehicles is more favorable than Hyliion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.0% of Hyliion shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of Hyliion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 76.2% of Atlis Motor Vehicles shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hyliion and Atlis Motor Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyliion -12,683.48% -30.26% -28.92% Atlis Motor Vehicles N/A -5,350.91% -2,241.02%

Summary

Hyliion beats Atlis Motor Vehicles on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

About Atlis Motor Vehicles

Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicle trucks and charging infrastructure. The company offers ATLIS Energy, a superior battery technology solution; ATLIS Charging, an advanced charging station; ATLIS XP; and ATLIS XT pickup truck. Its target customers for the Atlis XT are work vehicle fleet owners and individual buyers; and Atlis XP Platform are work vehicle and upfit vehicle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

