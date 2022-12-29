Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,363,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,466,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 400,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $220.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.74. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

