Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 911,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $164,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $220.43 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.74.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

