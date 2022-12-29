Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives $14.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Immunovant to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 416,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $25,639.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 416,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,562 shares of company stock worth $155,456. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Immunovant by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Immunovant by 3.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the third quarter worth $857,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Immunovant by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMVT opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.24. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $17.56.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). On average, research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

