Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $123,086.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,634,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $123,086.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,634,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 499,952 shares of company stock valued at $58,422,030. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

PI opened at $105.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.73. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.66 and a beta of 2.29. Impinj has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $129.02.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

