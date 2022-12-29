Innoviz Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 10,006 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 70% compared to the average daily volume of 5,899 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 7,221,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,230 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 41.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,771,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,065 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $11,776,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,979,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 149,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 123.1% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,905,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Innoviz Technologies Price Performance

Shares of INVZ opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Innoviz Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $486.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

INVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

(Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.