Insider Selling: Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Director Sells 78,000 Shares of Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) Director Rudi P. Fronk sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total transaction of C$1,278,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,182,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,370,616.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SEA opened at C$16.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 150.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.83 and a 12 month high of C$28.00.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.15. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

(Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Articles

