Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Upgraded at TheStreet

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IART. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of IART stock opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $385.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $293,538,000 after buying an additional 189,772 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,216,174 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $270,931,000 after buying an additional 108,831 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,732,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $115,764,000 after buying an additional 239,485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 5.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,692 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $106,395,000 after buying an additional 128,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $97,658,000 after buying an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

