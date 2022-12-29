Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1,352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.