Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives $69.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITCI. StockNews.com raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ITCI opened at $51.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.18. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,819,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,516,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,621.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at $60,516,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,165 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

