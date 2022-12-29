Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $496.58 Average PT from Analysts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $496.58.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of INTU opened at $376.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $396.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.16. The stock has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $650.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,644,964,000 after acquiring an additional 210,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

