Investment Partners LTD. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

