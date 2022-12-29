Investment Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 6.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 39.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $700.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $927.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $695.26 and its 200-day moving average is $655.82.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

