Investment Partners LTD. Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,977 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 384,932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,324,000 after purchasing an additional 70,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 196,441 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,254,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.29 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.31. The firm has a market cap of $381.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

