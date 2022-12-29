Investment Partners LTD. Invests $705,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $35,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

ETN stock opened at $155.75 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $173.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.64.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.