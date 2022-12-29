Investment Partners LTD. Makes New $441,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.