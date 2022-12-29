Investment Partners LTD. Makes New $592,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,843 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $225,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $206.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

