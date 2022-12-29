Investment Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 60.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

NYSE CTVA opened at $58.63 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.13.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

