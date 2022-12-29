Investment Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Kroger by 176.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Kroger by 66.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE KR opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

