Investment Partners LTD. Purchases New Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,165 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 639.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,210 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 28,716 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 110,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 33,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 40,624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $92.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.19.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

