Investment Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 21,475 Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,475 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $794.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.83. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $87.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PEBO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading

