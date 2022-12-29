Investment Partners LTD. Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $81.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $103.73. The stock has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.24.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

