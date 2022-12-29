Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Toro (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,176 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,709% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTC. Northcoast Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE:TTC opened at $113.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.04 and its 200 day moving average is $93.59. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Toro by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Toro by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

