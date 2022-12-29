IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,908,173,000 after buying an additional 257,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,909,000 after buying an additional 315,751 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after buying an additional 4,022,902 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $720,816,000 after buying an additional 186,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $631,530,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV stock opened at $201.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.13.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

