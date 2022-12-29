iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. King Wealth grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.99. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $115.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

