iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 37,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 490,205 shares.The stock last traded at $47.48 and had previously closed at $47.61.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 593.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 42,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

