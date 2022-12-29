iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,346.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16,683.9% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 612,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 291,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.09 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.13.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

