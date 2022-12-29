iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Acquired by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,161,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,870,000 after buying an additional 396,039 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 1,557,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,611,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 957,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,384,000 after purchasing an additional 698,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 759,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,908,000 after purchasing an additional 219,548 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average is $74.61. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.40 and a 12 month high of $87.18.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

