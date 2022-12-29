iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $65.29 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $80.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

