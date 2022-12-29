iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Trimmed by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $73.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

