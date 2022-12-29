iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of GDS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after buying an additional 4,942,934 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IVV opened at $378.46 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.01 and its 200 day moving average is $391.30.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.