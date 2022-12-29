iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.55. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

