iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,104,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 45,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $106.32 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.55.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

