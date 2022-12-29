iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 78,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 34,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

BATS IYT opened at $212.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.32. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

