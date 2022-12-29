Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,123 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Jack Creek Investment were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Separately, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter worth $29,000.
Jack Creek Investment Stock Down 11.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ JCICW opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.57.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jack Creek Investment (JCICW)
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCICW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.