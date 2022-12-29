Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,123 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Jack Creek Investment were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter worth $29,000.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Jack Creek Investment Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JCICW opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.57.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCICW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.