JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 906.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 75.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 170.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of TM opened at $134.13 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $66.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.08 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

