JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,752,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200,093 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,377,343,000 after purchasing an additional 324,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in American Express by 16.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $144.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

