JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 308 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in General Electric by 794.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $81.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $103.73.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

