JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Embraer Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Embraer

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.