JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

