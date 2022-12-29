JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 205.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.42. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $70.55.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,515. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

