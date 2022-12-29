JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 2,079.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,562 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DWX. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 30,000.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 438.7% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $39.93.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

