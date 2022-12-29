JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $77,000 Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 363,245 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,022,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,281,000 after buying an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 5.0% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,541,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,854,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($138.30) to €135.00 ($143.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

SAP Stock Down 1.5 %

SAP opened at $101.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.02 and a 200 day moving average of $94.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $141.68. The company has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). SAP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.