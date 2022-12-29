JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $69,973,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,668,000 after acquiring an additional 174,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $253.80 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.24. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,595.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total value of $321,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,905,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.