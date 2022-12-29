JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,322 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 279.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 332,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 240,586 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 290,223 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,545,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DFEM opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $26.68.

