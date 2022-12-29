JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 69,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 253,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 85,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,377 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

