JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shell by 137.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $1,475,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Shell by 16.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $1,112,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.52) to GBX 2,922 ($35.26) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.00) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.05) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Stock Down 2.3 %

SHEL opened at $56.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

